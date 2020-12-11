Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
‘We hope it puts smiles back on people’s faces’ – siblings’ Christmas track released

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:11 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 5:22 PM December 15, 2020
Harry and Olivia have released their Christmas track 'Let's Come Together. Picture: LittleBsVEVO

A sibling duo from Hitchin have released their Christmas song today, after revealing a promo to the song in the Comet earlier this week.

Harry and Olivia have been working hard on their Christmas single. Picture; Supplied

Harry and Olivia, aged 10 and 8, worked on the song ‘Let’s Come Together’ with dad Jay and producer Nick Atkinson,

Olivia said: “It’s exciting because we could be famousand making the song was fun to do. I hope Addison Rae – a TikTok star – sees it.”

Harry, who came up with the idea of writing and producing a Christmas song, added: “It was good to do the song as it might put smiles back on people’s faces.

“Now there is a vaccine maybe the world can start to go back to normal.”

The song reflects on 2020 from a child’s perspective, and relays messages of hope that families and friends can come together at Christmas, after a daunting year of being apart.

Let’s Come Together can be purchased on Apple Music, with the money going to a Mind in Mid Herts and other local charities.

