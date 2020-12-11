‘We hope it puts smiles back on people’s faces’ – siblings’ Christmas track released
A sibling duo from Hitchin have released their Christmas song today, after revealing a promo to the song in the Comet earlier this week.
Harry and Olivia, aged 10 and 8, worked on the song ‘Let’s Come Together’ with dad Jay and producer Nick Atkinson,
Olivia said: “It’s exciting because we could be famousand making the song was fun to do. I hope Addison Rae – a TikTok star – sees it.”
Harry, who came up with the idea of writing and producing a Christmas song, added: “It was good to do the song as it might put smiles back on people’s faces.
“Now there is a vaccine maybe the world can start to go back to normal.”
The song reflects on 2020 from a child’s perspective, and relays messages of hope that families and friends can come together at Christmas, after a daunting year of being apart.
Let’s Come Together can be purchased on Apple Music, with the money going to a Mind in Mid Herts and other local charities.
