Honor, nine, raises over £1,000 for Stevenage charity after grandmother’s cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 February 2019

Honor Beverstock, nine, prepares to have her hair cut off at Jo Gates Hair Salon in aid of the Little Princess Trust after her nanny was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before Christmas last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

Honor Beverstock, nine, prepares to have her hair cut off at Jo Gates Hair Salon in aid of the Little Princess Trust after her nanny was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before Christmas last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

A nine-year-old girl has raised more than £1,000 for charity after her grandmother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Honor Beverstock, nine, with mum Katie Beverstock (left) and nanny Gail Coppitters (right). Picture: DANNY LOOHonor Beverstock, nine, with mum Katie Beverstock (left) and nanny Gail Coppitters (right). Picture: DANNY LOO

Honor Beverstock has had her long locks cut off to support Stevenage hair loss charity Cancer Hair Care and national charity the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Honor decided to take action after her grandmother, Gail Coppitters, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before Christmas.

She had her long hair cut dramatically shorter at Jo Gates Hair Salon in Stevenage on Saturday, smashing her £150 fundraising target and raising £1,130, with money still being donated.

Honor, who is a pupil at St John’s C of E Primary School in Lemsford, said: “If you know me you know how much I love my hair and how I love my mummy creating lots of styles with my hair.

Honor Beverstock, nine, prepares to have her hair cut off at Jo Gates Hair Salon. Picture: DANNY LOOHonor Beverstock, nine, prepares to have her hair cut off at Jo Gates Hair Salon. Picture: DANNY LOO

“However, my Nanny has recently been diagnosed with cancer and I feel my hair can be put to better use.

“I will be sending my hair to the Little Princess Trust so a wig can be made, but I also wanted to raise money for Cancer Hair Care as it is a local charity which has been very supportive of my Nanny since her diagnosis.”

Honor’s mum, Katie, said: “Thanks so much to you all for your donations. Honor is very grateful and we are so overwhelmed with your kindness.”

Cancer Hair Care was founded by Jasmin Julia Gupta in 2011 and provides expert advice, emotional support and practical solutions regarding hair loss, including subjects such as scalp cooling, new hair growth, scalp care, wigs and headscarves.

Honor Beverstock, nine, after having her hair cut. Picture: DANNY LOOHonor Beverstock, nine, after having her hair cut. Picture: DANNY LOO

Client Jaya, who had chemotherapy to treat breast cancer, said: “Hair loss was a messy business and quite painful. Jasmin kindly cut my hair off when it was coming out in handfuls and took so much time to care for me. She really understands us women need to be empowered.”

You can still donate to Honor’s fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/honor-beverstock.

Honor said: “Any pennies - or pounds - you can spare would be gratefully appreciated.”

