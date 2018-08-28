Advanced search

Open invitation to free first aid awareness event in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 February 2019

Archant

A free open day to teach people basic first aid and CPR is being held on Saturday and anyone is welcome to attend.

The Hearn Training Company is hosting the drop-in event at its premises in Weston, when an automated external defibrillator - suitable for members of the public with no training to safely use - will also be officially unveiled at the site.

Company director Michael Hearn said: “We hope it will be a day that will help people who may have a desire to learn the basics, or find out about defibrillators. It’s a chance to have a go and get over any fears.”

The event, which starts at 10am, will take place at Unit 5 Weston Barns Business Centre on Hitchin Road in Weston.

Refreshments will be available and staff will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate any practical demonstrations.

For more information, call 01462 790901.

