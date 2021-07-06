Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage's Leah donates luscious locks to Little Princess Trust

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:51 PM July 6, 2021   
Leah Conboy, six, from Stevenage, has donated 11 inches of her luscious locks to the Little Princess Trust

Drastic transformation: Leah Conboy, six, from Stevenage, has donated 11 inches of her luscious locks to the Little Princess Trust, as well as raising over £1,200 for the charity - Credit: Natasha Woolveridge

A Stevenage schoolgirl has braved the chop and cut 11 inches of her hair for the Little Princess Trust.

Six-year-old Leah Conboy donated her luscious long locks to the charity yesterday (July 5), which provides wigs to young people battling cancer.

Stevenage schoolgirl Leah Conboy, six, has donated 11 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust

Stevenage schoolgirl Leah Conboy, six, has donated 11 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, and has raised more than £1,200 - Credit: Natasha Woolveridge

As well as donating her previously waist-length hair, Leah has also raised more than £1,200 for the charity, smashing her £550 target.

Creating a wig with donated hair costs The Little Princess Trust £550, meaning Leah's extra funds will go towards funding even more wigs for those affected by hair loss.

Leah's fundraising feat was boosted by a non-uniform day at her school, Featherstone Wood Primary in Shephall.

Her parents, Russell Conboy and Natasha Woolveridge, told the Comet: "We are extremely proud of Leah as she has raised so much money for a great cause."

Beaming after revealing her new 'do, Leah added: "I was nervous about having my haircut but I’m happy I did it."

Six-year-old Leah Conboy from Stevenage will have a drastic haircut on July 5

Six-year-old Leah Conboy from Stevenage had her drastic haircut on July 5, with her donated locks going to The Little Princess Trust - Credit: Natasha Woolveridge

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the Little Princess Trust, said: "We are completely blown away by Leah's wonderful hair donation and her incredible fundraising which will be a huge help for our charity as we provide wigs and fund vital research into childhood cancers.

"We are so grateful to Leah and also to everyone at Featherstone Wood Primary for their phenomenal support of The Little Princess Trust. Thank you all so very much."

To find out more about the work of The Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk. To donate to Leah's GoFundMe, click here.

