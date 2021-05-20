Six-year-old Leah to chop off hair for charity

Published: 11:47 AM May 20, 2021

Leah Conboy, six, will be donating her luscious locks to the Little Princess Trust in July - Credit: Natasha Woolveridge/Little Princess Trust

A Stevenage schoolgirl has pledged to donate her luscious long locks to The Little Princess Trust - a charity that provides wigs to young people battling cancer.

Six-year-old Leah Conboy from Stevenage will brave the chop on July 5, donating a considerable chunk of her waist-length hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Six-year-old Leah Conboy from Stevenage will have a drastic haircut on July 5, with her donated locks going to The Little Princess Trust - Credit: Natasha Woolveridge

But donating her hair is just half of the challenge: Leah has also set out to raise £550 - the cost of making one wig - that she can send to The Little Princess Trust along with her hair donation.

To help her reach her goal, she has teamed up with her school - Featherstone Wood Primary in Shephall, Stevenage - for a non school uniform day on May 28, with all proceeds contributing to her overall fundraising target.

So far, Leah has raised a staggering £215, and hopes that she will reach her goal before sending her hair to the trust.

Leah's parents Natasha Woolveridge and Russell Conboy said: "We are extremely proud of Leah for wanting to donate her hair and raise money for such a brilliant cause. She really is so kind and caring."

Leah added: "I am happy that my hair is going to someone else who needs it and my friends and family are helping me raise money for The Little Princess Trust."

The Little Princess Trust, which also funds vital research into childhood cancers, is entirely reliant on donations and fundraising feats like Leah's. Since they were founded in 2006, the trust has provided more than 10,000 wigs, free of charge, to young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions such as alopecia.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Leah for her support of our charity.

"This help means we can continue to provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people at a very difficult time in their lives.

"We know our wigs help to restore the confidence and identity of the young recipients, but we can only provide this service thanks to the selfless acts from brilliant supporters like Leah."

To find out more about the work of The Little Princess Trust, visit littleprincesses.org.uk. To donate to Leah's GoFundMe, click here.