14 new names added to Herts' Most Wanted list

17 November, 2019 - 15:01
Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Fourteen new names have been added to our Herts Most Wanted list. Do you recognise any of the faces pictured in the Hertfordshire Most Wanted gallery?

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

The Comet publishes police appeals for dozens of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across the county.

If you recognise any of the people featured, you could be of help to Herts Police.

Scroll through the police most wanted list at www.thecomet.net/news/herts-most-wanted

If you recognise any of the people featured and know where they are, you could help police track them down.

The galleries are updated regularly, so you can check back to see the latest wanted appeals.

Herts Police advise members of the public that if you do see any of these people do not approach them, but to contact police immediately.

You can call the police non-emergency number on 101, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

