Latest COVID-19 stats in Stevenage and North Herts revealed, as potential vaccine is touted

The latest coronavirus figures for Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been revealed. Picture: GettyImages/iStockPhoto/Richard Johnson. Archant

Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to rise in Stevenage but have started to fall in North Herts, as we enter the second week of this national lockdown.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 110 cases in Stevenage between October 31 and November 6, an increase of 19 on the previous week.

That takes Stevenage’s total cases per 100,000 people to 125. The average area in England had 177 cases/100,000.

For North Hertfordshire, the latest week’s data shows the first fall in cases since September, as there were 144 cases between October 31 and November 6, down 12 from the previous week.

There are now 108 cases per 100,000 people in North Herts, below the national average.

There have been 1,123 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Herts since March, and 831 cases in Stevenage.

Now, mass testing to help identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in Herts has been proposed by the Government.

But, there has been news of potential breakthrough by American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer, which revealed it has a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 per cent successful according to early data trials.