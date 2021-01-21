COVID-19 cases falling but still above England's average

Published: 8:15 AM January 21, 2021

The latest coronavirus data shows the number of new cases have fallen compared to the previous week in Stevenage and North Herts.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 584 new cases in Stevenage between January 10 and 16, down 160 from the previous week.

This brings the total cases numbers for the borough to 4,433 since the start of the pandemic.

Per 100,000 people, there were 665 cases in Stevenage, and 475 in North Herts. The average area in England had 424.

North Herts reported 635 new cases between January 10 and 16, down 128 from the previous week. It brings the total cases in the district to 4,880.

Sadly, there have been 86 coronavirus-related deaths in Stevenage and 137 in North Herts, up to January 8.

On January 10, 22 patients were admitted to Lister Hospital with the virus, and as of January 12 there were 186 patients in the hospital, with 23 on ventilation.

The estimated R-number for the East of England is between 1.0 and 1.3.