Advanced search

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:03 05 November 2020

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

The number of patients dying of Covid-19 in Hertfordshire hospitals was almost twice as high in the days before a second lockdown was announced as it was in the days before the first one.

In the seven days up to October 27 – the most recent full week of verified data – 11 patients died.

The rising death toll in the county is one of several data sets which the Herts Comet has converted into exclusive graphs, so readers can trace the trajectory of the second wave.

Six deaths were registered by the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs St Albans City and Watford General hospitals - and five by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital in Stevenage and The New QEII in Welwyn Garden City.

In the seven days before the first national lockdown began on March 23, there were six deaths from the virus across the two trusts.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 was also higher this time around.

On October 27, 54 beds were occupied by coronavirus patients – 36 at the West Herts trust, 16 at the East and North trust and two at the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust.

You may also want to watch:

On March 23, only 33 beds were occupied by Covid patients.

News of rising hospitalisations and deaths comes as Stevenage’s own case numbers continue to rise.

Cases have increased in the borough every week since late September. In October, confirmed infections doubled twice in three weeks.

On October 2, there were 19 confirmed cases. By October 9 it doubled to 38. The following week, October 16, it rose to 44. Then it more than doubled again to 89 by October 23.

The most recent government data ends on October 30, when Stevenage’s case number rose slightly, to 91.

On October 30, there were 91 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Stevenage - up slightly on the week before. Picture: GettyImages/iStockPhoto/Richard Johnson.On October 30, there were 91 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Stevenage - up slightly on the week before. Picture: GettyImages/iStockPhoto/Richard Johnson.

The borough’s infection rate on October 30 was 103.6 cases per 100,000 people.

It was on October 30 that plans for a second national lockdown were first reported. MPs voted to impose it on Wednesday, November 4, and it came into effect on Thursday, November 5.

Covid-19’s incubation period means it could take weeks before any impact is seen, as infected patients can carry the virus for over a week without experiencing symptoms and seeking a test.

When the first lockdown began on March 23, Stevenage had just three confirmed cases. Its case load during the first wave did not peak until more than two weeks later, on April 8, when there were 52 cases.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

‘It’s unbelievable’ – Lister’s NHS workers have bikes stolen while they worked

NHS workers from Lister Hospital in Stevenage had their bikes stolen while they worked. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

A quarter of Herts residents admit they’d ‘pop to the shops’ even if asked to stay at home

23 per cent of people asked said they would leave the house during self-isolation because the guidance is not clear. Picture: HCC

Remembrance Sunday: Baldock parade cancelled due to coronavirus

Remembrance Sunday in Baldock. Picture: Royal British Legion Baldock Branch

Lockdown 2.0: what do the new rules mean?

New lockdown measures have been introduced across England, effective today (November 5). Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire