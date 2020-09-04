Last chance to visit Letchworth’s Standalone Farm before improvement works begin

Standalone Farm in Letchworth will be closed from Monday for improvement works. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation Archant

This weekend is the last chance to visit Standalone Farm before it closes for improvement works that will take place during autumn and winter.

More than 18,000 people have already visited the farm since it reopened on August 1 following the coronavirus lockdown.

Venues manager at Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation, Jason Valentine, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who visited Standalone Farm this summer.

“While the impact of COVID-19 on the farm has been significant, we were keen to reopen for a few weeks to ensure local families had somewhere to go during the school holidays.

“We have appreciated all the messages of support from our customers who have been very understanding about the restrictions and changes we have had to make during this difficult time.

“We hope to welcome them one more time this weekend before we close on Sunday.”

Safety measures were put in place to allow local families a safe space to visit over the school holidays as the COVID-19 situation continues.

Some of the improvements being implemented at Standalone have been suggested by customers who took part in a survey in 2019.

The farm is due to reopen in February 2021. To book tickets visit standalonefarm.com/tickets.