Donation of laptops to Stevenage charity helps boost job skills for young deaf adults

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 June 2019

Care Vending Services' director of operations Simon Kitchen, chief executive of Phoenix Jane Shann and Care Vending Services' managing director Daniel Turner with some of the deaf young adults who have benefitted from the laptops. Picture courtesy of Jane Shann.

Archant

Young deaf adults have been given a boost when it comes to learning job skills, thanks to a donation of laptops.

The Phoenix Group for Deaf Children and Young Adults, based in Stevenage's The Hyde, empowers people up to the age of 25 who have a hearing impairment.

Care Vending Services in Stevenage has donated four laptops to the charity's Job Skills Club as part of its corporate social responsiblity programme.

Managing director, Daniel Turner, said: "We wanted to support a small charity and help local children. I hadn't realised how limiting deaf children's lives can be, living in silence."

Phoenix's chief executive, Jane Shann, said: "We have benefitted enormously from their generosity."

One Phoenix member said: "This is brilliant! Now we can improve our skills more easily, which will help us find jobs."

Video clips to promote deaf awareness will also be added to vending machines.

