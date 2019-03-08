Advanced search

Langford farm land set for 150 home development

PUBLISHED: 12:53 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 13 September 2019

Central Bedfordshire Council approved proposals to build 150 new homes on farm land in Langley. Picture: Google

A scheme for up to 150 homes on farm land in Langford has been approved, despite more than 120 objections from residents.

The outline plans of Gladman Developments Limited include a mix of two-bed to four-bedroom homes, with public open space off Cambridge Close.

The 18.5-acre site is outside the settlement envelope for Langford, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee.

It consists of two arable fields, which are allocated for residential development in the emerging CBC Local Plan, close to the east coast mainline.

Access would be on to Cambridge Road and has been changed to a position further west to reflect the speed of traffic.

CBC highways wants a contribution of £80,000 to be put towards a local authority scheme for speed reduction measures which would not be directly linked to the completion of the housing.

The open space will have a play area, footpath links, meadow grasslands, a hedgerow and new trees.

The plans include a road running east to west that would need to cross a well-used private track and a bridleway to connect the two areas of land.

The report says there were 121 objections to the project relating to the loss of valuable agricultural land, the habitat for wildlife and countryside valued by the local community.

Other concerns included "cumulative development is eroding the village feel of Langford" and that "none of the proposed access points are suitable for the hundreds of vehicle movements that would be generated".

The council received two letters of support for the plans saying there is a need for vast quantities of new housing and Langford should take its share, the proposal will benefit the local economy, and the village is well-connected to the A1.

There would be 53 affordable homes, if all 150 properties are built on the site.

Langford Parish Council vice-chairman John Shipman called on the committee to reject the application.

"The proposed access road to the site, while amended, is still extremely dangerous and totally unacceptable to the parish council," he said.

The committee approved the plans with ten votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

