Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Langford woman part of London Marathon's Dementia Revolution after mum's diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 17:04 27 April 2019

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

Archant

A Langford woman is set to run Sunday’s London Marathon for Dementia Revolution after her mum was diagnosed with the disease.

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara WalkerSara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

Sara Walker will take on the 26.2-mile challenge for the marathon's charity of the year, which was created by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK.

The cause is one close to Sara's heart, with her mum suffering from dementia.

“We knew something was wrong a few years ago when she started getting aggressive for no reason, outbursts that were so unlike her,” said Sara

“Thankfully that didn't last long, for many with dementia that gets worse.

“Her personality changed. She had always been so strong, so independent, after all she had brought me and my sister up mostly on her own. She needed to be very strong to cope with me and my sister when we were young, in fact she should be awarded a medal for that.

“But she went from being a leader to a follower, she lost that drive, the drive that had seen her overcome so much.

“She accepted things, rather than questioning them. Then some of her memory started going.

“The last time I took my children to visit, my daughter went to her and gave a hug, mum hugged her back, and then looked at her – you could tell she wasn't quite sure who she was.

“'Are you my granddaughter?' she asked. That was heartbreaking.”

Sara's preparation for Sunday has been hindered by injury, but she is determined to run the race – despite never running 26.2 miles before.

“Running for something you care about gives you strength and determination to overcome pain,” she said

“That will be the case for myself London.

“I pulled my hamstring in December so only started training for London just over six weeks ago.

“It's not the best preparation, but I won't give up because although the money I will raise won't help my mum, it will help others.

“I am running 26.2 miles for mum, and not just for her but for all dementia sufferers, so please help the revolution to find a way to beat dementia.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-walkerlondon.

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists