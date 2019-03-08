Langford woman part of London Marathon's Dementia Revolution after mum's diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker Archant

A Langford woman is set to run Sunday’s London Marathon for Dementia Revolution after her mum was diagnosed with the disease.

Sara Walker will take on the 26.2-mile challenge for the marathon's charity of the year, which was created by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK.

The cause is one close to Sara's heart, with her mum suffering from dementia.

“We knew something was wrong a few years ago when she started getting aggressive for no reason, outbursts that were so unlike her,” said Sara

“Thankfully that didn't last long, for many with dementia that gets worse.

“Her personality changed. She had always been so strong, so independent, after all she had brought me and my sister up mostly on her own. She needed to be very strong to cope with me and my sister when we were young, in fact she should be awarded a medal for that.

“But she went from being a leader to a follower, she lost that drive, the drive that had seen her overcome so much.

“She accepted things, rather than questioning them. Then some of her memory started going.

“The last time I took my children to visit, my daughter went to her and gave a hug, mum hugged her back, and then looked at her – you could tell she wasn't quite sure who she was.

“'Are you my granddaughter?' she asked. That was heartbreaking.”

Sara's preparation for Sunday has been hindered by injury, but she is determined to run the race – despite never running 26.2 miles before.

“Running for something you care about gives you strength and determination to overcome pain,” she said

“That will be the case for myself London.

“I pulled my hamstring in December so only started training for London just over six weeks ago.

“It's not the best preparation, but I won't give up because although the money I will raise won't help my mum, it will help others.

“I am running 26.2 miles for mum, and not just for her but for all dementia sufferers, so please help the revolution to find a way to beat dementia.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-walkerlondon.