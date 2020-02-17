Langford's Holly, 12, to take on half-marathon for Stevenage homeless charity

Holly Smith, 12, is taking on a half-marathon to raise money for the Stevenage Haven. She is pictured here after completing seven miles during her training. Picture: Amanda Smith Archant

A 12-year-old girl determined to make a positive difference to people's lives is taking on a half-marathon to raise money for a homeless charity.

Holly Smith, 12, is training hard for her half-marathon challenge. Picture: Amanda Smith Holly Smith, 12, is training hard for her half-marathon challenge. Picture: Amanda Smith

Holly Smith, who lives in Langford, is training hard for her personal challenge and is spurred on by her desire to raise much-needed funds for the Stevenage Haven.

She said: "I am running a half-marathon for the Stevenage Haven because I feel bad that I have so much and others do not, so I wanted to help. I used to live in Stevenage so had heard of the charity."

She added: "My running is going well, but it is very challenging - 13.1 miles seems like a long way, but I know I will do it.

"I got the idea because my parents run a lot. I had already done a 10k and wanted a new challenge.

Holly Smith, 12, is taking on a half-marathon to raise money for the Stevenage Haven. She is pictured here after completing seven miles during her training. Picture: Amanda Smith

"I don't find long distance running easy, but that doesn't stop me from doing it."

Holly's family - mum Amanda, dad Anthony and sister Lucy - are in awe of Holly's ambitious endeavour and are supporting her in any way they can.

Amanda said: "I am so proud of Holly - 13.1 miles is a challenge for anyone, let alone a 12-year-old.

"She has shown so much commitment during her training, and it certainly doesn't come easily to her.

"Her 10-week training plan is well under way and it's not going to be easy, but she is determined to complete the challenge.

"My heart swells with pride when I think about her determination." Holly intends to run for four minutes and walk for one minute for the whole distance.

Amanda explained: "She is too young to enter a planned event, so we are having to plot our 13.1 miles, which we will be running together on Sunday, March 8.

"If anyone sees her running from Langford to Letchworth - via Arlesey and Stotfold - please give her a toot or wave, as this run will be completely unsupported and any encouragement would be gratefully received.

"The charity and challenge were both chosen by Holly and your support would mean the world to her." Holly, who has so far raised more than £200 in sponsorship, aims to finish her challenge at CrossFit Beowulf gym in Letchworth between 9.45am and 10am.

To sponsor Holly, https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=AmandaSmith115&pageUrl=1