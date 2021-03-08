Remembering suffragette Lady Constance Lytton on International Women's Day

Published: 3:30 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM March 8, 2021

Wreaths have been laid at Knebworth Mausoleum to mark Lady Constance Lytton's contribution to the suffragette movement, for this year's International Women's Day.

Members of the Stevenage and North Herts Fawcett Society laid the wreath at the Lytton Mausoleum in Knebworth Park on Saturday to celebrate Lady Constance.

The Fawcett Society campaigns for women's rights and was named after Millicent Fawcett - who petitioned for the women's vote back in 1866, aged 19.

Chair of Stevenage and North Herts Fawcett Society Teresa Callaghan and Stevenage Labour Women's Forum's Jackie Hollywell did the wreath-laying honours - a tradition that's been upheld for 24 years.

Teresa told this newspaper: "Having Lady Constance at Knebworth Park, it's right for us to commemorate that. International Women's Day is a day we can all focus on what's wrong with the world and how far we've still got to go for equality.

"For the Fawcett Society, it's a day to look at our initiatives and highlighting the issues we face."

Lady Constance Lytton was imprisoned and force-fed during the Suffragette movement, and went on to fight for prisoners' rights.

She joined the Women's Social and Political Union in 1909.

She disguised herself as Jane Warton in order to expose the differences in treatment of the suffragettes based on their class backgrounds.

In her autobiography, Prison and Prisoners, said wrote: "Women had tried repeatedly, and always in vain, every peaceable means open to them of influencing successive governments.

"Processions and petitions were absolutely useless. In January 1909, I decided to become a member of the Women's Social and Political Union."

In 2018, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act that granted votes to some women, a project was launched to celebrate local stories of the women’s suffrage campaign.

The book - Suffrage Stories: Tales from Knebworth, Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth, was a joint venture by Stevenage Museum, North Herts Museum, Knebworth House and The Garden City Collection in Letchworth.

To find out more about Lady Constance Lytton and others, you can order the book via Stevenage Museum and North Herts Museum.