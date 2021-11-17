Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Ladies night set for this weekend in aid of rape and domestic abuse charities

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:37 PM November 17, 2021
Emma Hart from Stevenage has organised a Ladies Night in Hitchin in aid of Rape Crisis and Centre for Women's Justice

Emma Hart from Stevenage has organised a Ladies Night in Hitchin in aid of Rape Crisis and Centre for Women's Justice - Credit: Emma Hart

A ladies only night has been organised in Hitchin this weekend to raise money for rape and domestic abuse charities, in light of the ongoing conversation around the safety of women and girls. 

Emma Hart and Amanda Ashley have organised the event at The Block, which will include karaoke, glitter, face painting and a raffle - with all proceeds going to Rape Crisis and Centre for Women's Justice.

A Safe Celebration of Women at The Block will include a raffle, face painting and karaoke

A Safe Celebration of Women at The Block will include a raffle, face painting and karaoke - Credit: The Block

Emma told the Comet: "It's a night out purely for women. With everything coming to light in the news at the moment, we wanted it to be an event where women can feel safe and support each other.

"I just wanted a night where we could all get together and nobody has to worry.

"We have the support of a local taxi firm A-Star Taxis, who have pledged to prioritise cars to guests attending our Safe Celebration of Women so that everyone can get home safely."

Emma has drawn on her own experience of sexual violence, and wanted to help do her bit to tackle the issue of violence against women and girls. 

This led the 30-year-old to go for a career change, and she is currently training to become a counsellor with the goal of helping other survivors.

Most Read

  1. 1 Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'
  2. 2 Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal
  3. 3 Jail for robber who threatened newsagent staff with kitchen knife
  1. 4 School teachers take strike action over pension row
  2. 5 Peaceful vigil to be held in support of Lister midwives
  3. 6 Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage
  4. 7 Penalty drama sends Stevenage through in the FA Cup against MK Dons
  5. 8 Mouth of the Tyne: Where next for Stevenage after Alex Revell's departure? Some of the possible runners and riders
  6. 9 Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague on 'saddest part' of gang break-in
  7. 10 Record-breaking amount raised for Stevenage charity with black-tie event

"When the Sarah Everard case came up, I was triggered. I made a decision that I could either be set back, or do something proactive," she said.

Friend and owner of The Block, Amanda, came together with Emma to come up with the idea of the ladies night. 

Depending on the success of the first event, Emma hopes it could become a regular fixture. 

"I am pretty sure this will go very well, and hopefully we can make this something I can organise more regularly. The response already has been so lovely. 

"The moment the noise around this stops, it gets swept under the carpet again. This is a problem for everyone - both men and women. Everyone knows someone who has gone through some sort of harassment or abuse."

The Ladies Night will take place at The Block, in Churchgate, from 8pm to 1am on Saturday.

The event will be complete with an all female staff - from the door to the DJ. 

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event at https://bit.ly/3oFzUUr, or bought on the door. 

Women's Safety
Stevenage News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Bar and Beyond unit in Stevenage Leisure Park

Planning and Development

Axe throwing and beer pong planned for Stevenage

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021

Historic school site put up for sale

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
13 new homes are set for completion in Eliot Road, Stevenage

Planning and Development

New affordable homes set for completion in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

Retail

Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon