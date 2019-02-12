Masked burglar leaves Baldock bookies staff member ‘shaken’

Police are investigating are aggravated burglary in Baldock where the offender wore a distinctive mask similar to this one. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Money was taken from a till and a safe during an aggravated burglary in Baldock on Monday.

Just after 8.30pm, a man – wearing a distinctive mask to cover his face – entered Ladbrokes in Whitehorse Street and demanded money.

Cash was taken from a till and a safe before the offender left.

Det Sgt Will Ainsworth said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the burglary but the staff member was obviously left shaken by his ordeal.

“The offender was wearing a distinctive mask covering his face, so he would have undoubtedly stuck in the minds of anyone who saw him going into or leaving the bookmakers on Monday evening.

“I’m appealing for anyone who believes they saw the offender or has any information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“If you have a vehicle with a dash cam fitted that was in the local vicinity please check your footage and make contact if you believe you’ve captured anything that could help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Ainsworth by emailing william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16185/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.