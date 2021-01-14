Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to NHS staff after vaccine centre visit

Breaking

Published: 4:52 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM January 14, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to NHS staff and the "incredible" vaccine centre that opened in Stevenage earlier this week.

Sir Keir's comments came following a visit to Robertson House earlier this morning, with the Labour leader praising the “incredible” centre after meeting staff and patients receiving their jab.

He also called on government ministers to “match the nation’s ambition” for Britain to be the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine to the whole population.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Stevenage's Robertson House. - Credit: The Labour Party

He said: "The Stevenage vaccination centre is incredible. It’s only been running for four days and it’s incredibly well run.

"It’s a real tribute to the NHS, to the team here and all the volunteers. It’s a day of anxiety coming out of people. All credit to everybody who’s running this centre.

You may also want to watch:

Take a look inside Robertson House below:

The NHS opens its newest front in the fight against COVID-19 today, with the activation of the first seven NHS Vaccination Centres across the country.



Read about the large-scale sites, capable of delivering thousands of the life-saving jabs each week. ➡️ https://t.co/HPV8pcgftT pic.twitter.com/OdVraVuKd5 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) January 11, 2021

“The whole country wants this roll-out to succeed. We were the first to get the vaccine and if we get this right and pull together, I know we can be the first country to roll it out successfully. Every high street has a pharmacy and I want to see every possible pharmacy deployed to help.

“Labour will play our part. Labour councils are already stepping up, supporting their communities and making generous offers of support to the Government. Across those communities, pharmacists stand ready to play their part too. Let’s use them, and let’s vaccinate Britain.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer watches on as a man is vaccinated at Stevenage's Robertson House. - Credit: Labour Party

The visit follows the launch of Let’s Vaccinate Britain, a campaign to ensure the Labour movement plays its part in the roll-out.