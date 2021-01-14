Breaking
Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to NHS staff after vaccine centre visit
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to NHS staff and the "incredible" vaccine centre that opened in Stevenage earlier this week.
Sir Keir's comments came following a visit to Robertson House earlier this morning, with the Labour leader praising the “incredible” centre after meeting staff and patients receiving their jab.
He also called on government ministers to “match the nation’s ambition” for Britain to be the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine to the whole population.
He said: "The Stevenage vaccination centre is incredible. It’s only been running for four days and it’s incredibly well run.
"It’s a real tribute to the NHS, to the team here and all the volunteers. It’s a day of anxiety coming out of people. All credit to everybody who’s running this centre.
“The whole country wants this roll-out to succeed. We were the first to get the vaccine and if we get this right and pull together, I know we can be the first country to roll it out successfully. Every high street has a pharmacy and I want to see every possible pharmacy deployed to help.
“Labour will play our part. Labour councils are already stepping up, supporting their communities and making generous offers of support to the Government. Across those communities, pharmacists stand ready to play their part too. Let’s use them, and let’s vaccinate Britain.”
The visit follows the launch of Let’s Vaccinate Britain, a campaign to ensure the Labour movement plays its part in the roll-out.