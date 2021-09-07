Mum taking on two marathons in as many months for Darcie's Wish

Published: 1:14 PM September 7, 2021

Stevenage charity founder Kylie Osborn is set to take on her fourth and fifth marathons, in aid of Darcie’s Wish, which she set up in memory of her stillborn daughter.

Kylie will be taking on the Brighton Marathon this weekend, and the London Marathon on October 3, which would have been daughter Darcie’s seventh birthday.

Following Darcie’s death, Kylie set up the charity raising money for Lister Hospital's maternity unit, while also putting together care packages for families going through stillbirths.

Kylie told the Comet: "We have 11 people on the team running the Brighton Marathon on Sunday.

"Some of us were supposed to do it in 2020, but then of course COVID happened - so now all the people who were supposed to run last year, as well as a few extra people, are now taking part this year.

"London is on October 3, which would have been Darcie's birthday - and it's just me taking part in that one for the charity.

"These will be my fourth and fifth marathons - and I'm really nervous! It's been about two years since we've last done a race like this. You'd think when you've done it before it gets easier, but it doesn't."

All runners in Kylie's team will be fundraising for Darcie's Wish. The charity also raises awareness for Edwards' syndrome, or trisomy 18. Children with the condition have three copies of chromosome number 18 instead of two. Sadly, most babies with the condition die before or shortly after birth.

Kylie continued: "The boxes we provide to families going through stillbirths include breast pads, maternity pads, shower gels - all things you don't think about when you're in the position of going into the hospital to deliver a baby you can't take home with you.

"There's a leaflet inside - any family who has gone through stillbirth will receive a box from Darcie's Wish so they know they are not alone.

"At the time, you feel like you're the only person who's ever gone through this. Sometimes people say the wrong things.

"With the COVID pandemic, it doesn't bear thinking about that people will have gone for scans, unable to bring their partners and being told the worst news."

To donate to Kylie's JustGiving page, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kylieosborn/7.