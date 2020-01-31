Advanced search

Have you seen this wanted man? Reappeal over Hitchin assault

PUBLISHED: 14:50 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 31 January 2020

Herts police relaunch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man, Krystien Do Tuan. Picture: Herts police

Herts police relaunch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man, Krystien Do Tuan. Picture: Herts police

Police have reissued a wanted appeal for a 24-year-old man in connection with an assault that took place in Hitchin last year.

Krystian Do Tuan, whose last known address was Campaign Avenue in Peterborough, is wanted in connection with a grevious bodily harm offence alleged to have taken place in Hitchin on Sunday, November 10.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Herts police on the non-emergency 101 number, or online via herts.police.uk/report referencing crime number 41/101562/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

