Teenager arrested after allegedly brandishing knife in Stevenage

A teenage boy was arrested yesterday after allegedly brandishing a knife at two victims in Stevenage.

The incident occured at about 7.30pm yesterday after the 17-year-old approached two male teenagers who were riding mopeds in Bedwell Crescent.

The offender reportedly brandished a knife at the victims before chasing them a short distance.

Police attended the scene after the victims immediately reported the incident at Stevenage police station.

A short time later, a 17-year-old boy attended the front desk of Stevenage police station and was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the earlier incident.

He remained in custody as of this morning.

Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for information and witnesses of the incident.

If you saw what happened please report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, talk to an operator via web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference 41/55002/19.