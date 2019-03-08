Advanced search

Teenager arrested after allegedly brandishing knife in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:54 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 19 June 2019

A teenage boy has been arrested after brandishing a knife in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Archant

Archant

A teenage boy was arrested yesterday after allegedly brandishing a knife at two victims in Stevenage.

The incident occured at about 7.30pm yesterday after the 17-year-old approached two male teenagers who were riding mopeds in Bedwell Crescent.

The offender reportedly brandished a knife at the victims before chasing them a short distance.

Police attended the scene after the victims immediately reported the incident at Stevenage police station.

A short time later, a 17-year-old boy attended the front desk of Stevenage police station and was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the earlier incident.

He remained in custody as of this morning.

Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for information and witnesses of the incident.

If you have any information please report it online at www.herts.police.uk

If you saw what happened please report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, talk to an operator via web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference 41/55002/19.

