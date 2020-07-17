‘No questions asked’ - Knife amnesty week returns to Stevenage

Knives that were previously handed in to Stevenage Police Station. Picture: Herts police Herts police

Police officers have been out in force conducting weapon searches in Stevenage this week, as part of a week–long crackdown on knives in the town.

Operation Sceptre runs from Monday, July 13, to Sunday, July 19 – when members of the public can anonymously surrender knives to the police without fear of prosecution.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Adshead explained: “We regularly carry out weapons sweeps in the town, as we know that knives are often secreted in certain areas, so they don’t have to be carried all the time, but are easily accessible.

“I am pleased to report that the teams did not find any weapons during their searches.

“We also used this time to talk to some of our young people who were out about the dangers and consequences of carrying knives.”

An amnesty bin for knives has also been set up in Stevenage police station, in Lytton Way, where people can drop knives off with no questions asked.

Operation Sceptre is a week-long campaign across all 44 police forces in England and Wales that aims to raise awareness of and tackle the root causes of knife crime.

Last March, a record 680 knives, swords and bladed weapons were deposited in amnesty bins across Hertfordshire.

Permanent knife surrender bins were also set up in Waltham Cross, at Theobald’s Grove Train Station and on Monarch’s Way.

If you have any concerns about knife crime or wish to report a knife related incident please contact 101 and ask to be put through to the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood team.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org