13-year-old girl missing from Knebworth

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Knebworth.

Alissa was last seen at around 3am on Sunday (October 9).

The teenager is described as slim and around 5ft 10ins tall.

Alissa is also described as having shoulder-length brown hair with highlights.

Police believe that she may have travelled on a train or a bus from Knebworth or Stevenage train station, to Hertford or Berkhamsted.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a girl who has gone missing from Knebworth.

"She may be wearing a black coat with a white branded logo on the front, black Nike trainers or white Fila trainers and black gym leggings.

"She may also be wearing glasses and a silver ring with a smiley face on."

Anyone who has seen Alissa is asked to call 999, quoting ISR 143 of 09/10.

Reports can also be made via the Herts police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling 101.