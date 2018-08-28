Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Knebworth sisters give up having Christmas presents to raise money for GOSH

PUBLISHED: 08:27 21 December 2018

James Young with his daughters Kitti and Lelu. Picture: James Young

James Young with his daughters Kitti and Lelu. Picture: James Young

Archant

Two sisters – just nine and 10 years old – have decided to give up having Christmas presents this year and ask people, instead, to help raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Lelu weighed just 1lb 8oz when she was born. Picture: Louise YoungLelu weighed just 1lb 8oz when she was born. Picture: Louise Young

James Young, who is managing director of Aston Microphones in Hitchin, explained: “My daughters Lelu and Kitti asked me if they could give up their Christmas presents this year in return for me helping them to raise money for GOSH. I couldn’t really say no to that.

“So we’re going to go to GOSH on Christmas Day, instead of opening the usual pile of expendable presents, and donate the money raised.”

GOSH holds a special place in the hearts of the family – who live in Knebworth – after Lelu’s life was saved by doctors there when she was 18 months old.

Lelu was born three months premature in September 2008, weighing just 1lb and 8oz.

After 18 months fighting pulmonary hypertension – being permanently on oxygen, and having her heart and O2 saturation levels monitored 24/7 – she was finally strong enough for heart surgery at GOSH.

James said: “The surgeons performed a miracle – closing a 1cm diameter hole, which was about 20 per cent of the heart wall at that point, in three-and-a-half hours of keyhole surgery.

“You’d never guess any of this today, and at 10 years old Lelu is healthy, happy and strong.

“Now, she and Kitti want to give something back to the hospital that saved her life and gave two sisters the chance to form an incredible friendship and love for each other.”

About her gesture, Lelu said: “I feel very grateful that the hospital saved my life, and I want to give them something in return.”

Her sister Kitti added: “I wanted to help the hospital that saved Lelu’s life to say thank you for helping her.”

The girls have already smashed their £500 target – which James says he will match – and have raised more than £1,200 so far.

James said: “I’m very proud they both want to do something to thank the hospital that gave them the chance to have such a wonderful relationship with each other.

“Please give generously and show my girls that when you give up something for the good of others, the world will reward your efforts.

“Instead of that extra bit of tinsel you were about to spend £5 on, or that extra present in the pile under the tree that was going to cost you £20, please, give it to GOSH this Christmas. Not everybody with very poorly children is as lucky as we’ve been.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leluandkitti.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

New location sought for village post office after contract is terminated

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family pay tribute to man who died following A505 crash near Duxford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Social club is spared from closure after council steps in to take over reins from committee

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage v Mansfield preview: Dino Maamria set to face challenge of ‘big spenders’ Stags

Comet sport reporter Layth Yousif speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the Stevenage FC training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Hitchin & Harpenden MP welcomes better police funding, most of which will come from taxpayers

Bim Afolami shadowing a police officer and a police community support officer.

80-year-old adventurer from Sandy Photography Club goes on Kenyan safari

Sandy Photography Club member Mary Slevin, 80, has explored her photography skills with a Big Cat Safari. Picture: Mary Slevin

Driver escapes serious injury after ‘totally avoidable’ crash near Meppershall

A car veered off the road near Meppershall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists