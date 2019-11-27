Advanced search

Hundreds of runners tackle the Knebworth mist in third Hertfordshire Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:19 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 27 November 2019

Over 1,500 runners braved the mist and cold to complete the Knebworth course. Picture: Hertfordshire Half Marathon

The third annual Hertfordshire Half Marathon took place on Sunday, with hundreds of stoic runners tackling the 13.1-mile rural course.

The closed road half marathon starts and finishes at the iconic Knebworth House with the route taking participants around the misty country lanes of North Hertfordshire.

Lucy Harfield, from race organiser RunThrough, said: "The whole team at RunThrough events are delighted with the great success of the third Hertfordshire Half Marathon. The team really appreciate the support from the local community and would like to thank all those involved with making the event happen and allowing us to put on this great race for the running community once again."

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and North Herts District Council chairman Jean Green cheered on the runners and handed out medals. Picture: Hertfordshire Half MarathonStevenage mayor Simon Speller and North Herts District Council chairman Jean Green cheered on the runners and handed out medals. Picture: Hertfordshire Half Marathon

Pre-race favourite Alex Milne - from Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club - was first across the line for the third year running, with a time of 1h:11m:25s.

In total, 1,548 runners completed the course on Sunday with registrations for next year's race already open.

To register for next year's race visit hertshalf.com/register-interest-2020/.

