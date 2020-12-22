Pupils bring festive spirit to retirement living complex with handmade cards

Published: 3:30 PM December 22, 2020

A special delivery of handmade Christmas cards has brought the spirit of the season for residents at McCarthy and Stone’s Lowe House Retirement Living Plus in Knebworth.

The homeowners at Lowe House were thrilled to receive their cards from Year 3 pupils at Knebworth Primary and Nursery School, and as a thank you sent a festive treat to the children.

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “The pupils at Knebworth have gone above and beyond to produce some incredible Christmas cards, which have truly brought some yuletide comfort and joy to homeowners at Lowe House."

Miss Bains, deputy headteacher, added: “All of our pupils really enjoyed making and writing their cards. It was certainly a great way to get us all into the Christmas spirit and help to foster relationships between the generations."

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Lowe House, call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.