Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Police officer teams up with pub to cook Lister staff's Christmas day meals

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 12:12 PM January 6, 2021   
christmas meal prep

PC Paddy Phelan and the owners of Knebworth's The Chequers Inn made these roast dinners for Lister hospital staff working over Christmas. - Credit: Herts police

A police officer joined forces with a Knebworth pub to help provide tasty Christmas Day meals to NHS staff in Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

PC Paddy Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, wanted to show his thanks to all those who have been working hard at Lister Hospital throughout the pandemic.

Teaming up with landlady Marian and her husband Nick from The Chequers Inn, they cooked more than a dozen roast dinners over the festive period.

PC Phelan then delivered these to the staff working in A&E and the children’s ward on Christmas Day.

PC Phelan said: “Those working in the NHS have been true heroes and I wanted to say a big thank you to all of them.

You may also want to watch:

"They were all very grateful to receive the Christmas dinners and I’m glad we were able to bring some festive cheer to them at such a trying time. They do an outstanding job.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after eating poison
  2. 2 'Disgusting' leaflets questioning COVID-19 figures posted to residents
  3. 3 Community urged to pull together in home schooling drive
  1. 4 COVID hospital cases up 50 per cent in a week as infection rates keep rising
  2. 5 Stevenage MP set to continue his stand against COVID-19 lockdowns
  3. 6 Council leader addresses community again following COVID restriction changes
  4. 7 Fed up residents throw birthday party for abandoned car
  5. 8 Ex-inspector's inappropriate behaviour towards colleague deemed gross misconduct
  6. 9 Transport service helping vulnerable people get vaccine
  7. 10 Stevenage boost ranks with triple signing
Lister Hospital
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Police close Stevenage road after crash

Jacob Thorburn

person

Updated

Young driver arrested after suspected drink-drive collision

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which Stevenage schools have opted for remote learning for start of 2021?

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus