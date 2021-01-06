Police officer teams up with pub to cook Lister staff's Christmas day meals
A police officer joined forces with a Knebworth pub to help provide tasty Christmas Day meals to NHS staff in Stevenage's Lister Hospital.
PC Paddy Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, wanted to show his thanks to all those who have been working hard at Lister Hospital throughout the pandemic.
Teaming up with landlady Marian and her husband Nick from The Chequers Inn, they cooked more than a dozen roast dinners over the festive period.
PC Phelan then delivered these to the staff working in A&E and the children’s ward on Christmas Day.
PC Phelan said: “Those working in the NHS have been true heroes and I wanted to say a big thank you to all of them.
"They were all very grateful to receive the Christmas dinners and I’m glad we were able to bring some festive cheer to them at such a trying time. They do an outstanding job.”
