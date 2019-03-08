Daughter of 'vulnerable' Knebworth man sentenced after stealing £13,000

Lynne Sims was handed a 20 month suspended sentence after stealing more than £13,000 from her dad. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A 56-year-old woman has been given a 20-month suspended sentence after admitting to stealing more than £13,000 from her elderly father.

Lynne Sims, of Pound Lane in Laughton, East Sussex, initially began taking money from her father's account for petrol, but her spending escalated when she began taking money for her own personal gain.

When her father - who is in his late 80s from and Knebworth - went into hospital, his account was over £9,000 in credit. By the time he was discharged his account was overdrawn by £1,000.

In total she took £13,786.

Sims appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Monday and was given a 20 month sentence suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete a 30 day rehabilitation activity, 100 hours unpaid work and will serve a month-long curfew between 7am and 7pm, which will be electronically monitored.

In addition, she was given an indefinite restraining order preventing her from contacting her father.

Det Con Sarah Hopkins, of Herts police's Safeguarding Adults from abuse team, said: "Sims took advantage of her father's vulnerable state and began to drain his bank account and run up debts in his name.

"She had been in a trusted position, caring for an elderly and vulnerable person and she abused that trust, leaving him unable to pay his utility bills and having to rely on food parcels.

"This conviction will help to protect vulnerable people from similar abuses of trust and send a clear message that these kinds of crimes will not go unpunished."

On sentencing Judge Wigin said: "Temptation overcame you and throughout these proceedings you have failed to consider your victim. Have you any idea what you have put him through?"

If you believe you have been the victim or know a victim of fraud you can contact the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101 for advice.

Alternatively Report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or you can speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat, which can be launched here at www.herts.police.uk/Contact.