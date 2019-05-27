Advanced search

Did any of your relatives work at historic Knebworth House?

27 May, 2019 - 10:01
Knebworth House circa 1900-–1910. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Knebworth Estate

Was your ancestor in service at Knebworth House?

The stately home has put a call out for information on anyone that has worked on the estate or anyone in the community that knows of any ancestors that worked in the house.

If your ancestor was a butler, housekeeper, maid, footman, gardener, watchman or in service within another role at Knebworth House, the historic Hertfordshire estate wants to hear from you.

Jill Campbell, who looks after the archive at Knebworth House, said: "We have some information on a few of the 19th and early 20th century domestic staff, such as Sophie Tate, Edward Bulwer Lytton's housekeeper; William Todd, the 1st Earl of Lytton's valet; John Kipling, head gardener; and Martha Butler, the children's nanny, as they were much loved by the Lytton family and feature in family letters.

"However we are sadly lacking in photos of them, and in information on other staff."

You may also want to watch:

Jill is keen to gather information on former domestic staff and estate workers of the house, to add to the existing records.

She would love to learn more about the people who were so important to the running of Knebworth House and gardens.

If you have any stories or photos that you are happy to share with the archive, email Jill at jcampbell@knebworthhouse.com

