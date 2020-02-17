New Knebworth doctors' surgery and library set to open in March

A new doctors' surgery and library are set to open in Knebworth next month, almost a year after construction work began.

The new building on St Martin's Road will have a library and retail pharmacy on the ground floor and a doctors' surgery on the first floor, with lift access. It will also include three residential units, and there will be additional parking.

The new facility is on the site of the former village library, which was demolished to make way for the new development. The doctors' surgery on Station Road will relocate here.

The new development has been supported by Knebworth's GPs and - in the most part - by residents, with 305 people formally lodging their support for the project with the planning authority North Hertfordshire District Council and 25 objecting to the plans.

Plans are also in the pipeline to transform the redundant doctors' surgery into six one-bedroom flats.