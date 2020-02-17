Advanced search

New Knebworth doctors' surgery and library set to open in March

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 February 2020

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

A new doctors' surgery and library are set to open in Knebworth next month, almost a year after construction work began.

The new building on St Martin's Road will have a library and retail pharmacy on the ground floor and a doctors' surgery on the first floor, with lift access. It will also include three residential units, and there will be additional parking.

You may also want to watch:

The new facility is on the site of the former village library, which was demolished to make way for the new development. The doctors' surgery on Station Road will relocate here.

The new development has been supported by Knebworth's GPs and - in the most part - by residents, with 305 people formally lodging their support for the project with the planning authority North Hertfordshire District Council and 25 objecting to the plans.

Plans are also in the pipeline to transform the redundant doctors' surgery into six one-bedroom flats.

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Airbus announces more than 300 UK job cuts

Airbus has announced a reduction of more than 300 positions in the UK. Picture: Google

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Airbus announces more than 300 UK job cuts

Airbus has announced a reduction of more than 300 positions in the UK. Picture: Google

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

New Knebworth doctors’ surgery and library set to open in March

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage county councillor ‘hesitant’ to support one-way system petition for fear of increased speeding

Stevenage Old Town county councillor Joshua Bennett Lovell has said he supports some aspects of a petition set up to make the road outside of Fairlands Way safer, however is hesitant regarding the idea of a one-way system. Picture: Herts County Council/Supplied

‘It’s clear society is changing’ – Herts police respond to rise in knife crime figures

The number of recorded knife-related offences has risen in Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hitchin student hits new heights at national cooking competition

North Herts College pupil Nyarli Calderon with her risotto dishes. Picture: Andrew Dearden/Panache
Drive 24