70-acre fire burns through crops near Knebworth

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:31 PM July 20, 2022
Fire seen across a field.

The incident occurred yesterday, when record temperatures were recorded in the UK. - Credit: Dan Roberts

A fire, which spanned 70 acres of crop fields, has taken place near Knebworth.

The incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday, July 19), when record temperatures were recorded in the UK.

The fire took place near Three Houses Lane, Codicote, and saw locals evacuated from their houses.

Horses were also removed from nearby stables.

Fire crews remain on scene today (Wednesday, July 20), dealing with "hot spots" and small fires that are reigniting.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 2.49pm yesterday (July 19) to a standing crop on fire in Three Houses Lane, Codicote.

"Throughout the course of the incident 25 different appliances were on the scene (although this wasn’t all at the same time).

"Approximately 70 acres of field dry crops were alight.

"Horses evacuated from nearby stables and nearby houses evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"Crews are still on the scene dealing with “hot spots” and small fires still reigniting."

Images from the fire can be seen below:

A burnt tree in a field.

Residents and horses were evacuated nearby. - Credit: Dan Roberts

The fire seen across the fields.

"Hot spots" and small fires are still reigniting. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Fire burnt trees and grass.

Firefighters remain on the scene. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Scorched ground with trees behind.

70 acres were affected by the blaze. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Scorched crops.

A large amount of crops were scorched by the fire. - Credit: Dan Roberts

The fire seen from a distance.

25 appliances were used by the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Scorched ground and yellow grass.

The fire coincided with record temperatures in the UK. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Burnt trees and grass.

Locals were evacuated as a precaution. - Credit: Dan Roberts

Fire engines seen behind crops.

Fire engines can be seen parked behind the crops. - Credit: Dan Roberts

