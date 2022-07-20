70-acre fire burns through crops near Knebworth
- Credit: Dan Roberts
A fire, which spanned 70 acres of crop fields, has taken place near Knebworth.
The incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday, July 19), when record temperatures were recorded in the UK.
The fire took place near Three Houses Lane, Codicote, and saw locals evacuated from their houses.
Horses were also removed from nearby stables.
Fire crews remain on scene today (Wednesday, July 20), dealing with "hot spots" and small fires that are reigniting.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 2.49pm yesterday (July 19) to a standing crop on fire in Three Houses Lane, Codicote.
"Throughout the course of the incident 25 different appliances were on the scene (although this wasn’t all at the same time).
"Approximately 70 acres of field dry crops were alight.
"Horses evacuated from nearby stables and nearby houses evacuated as a precautionary measure.
"Crews are still on the scene dealing with “hot spots” and small fires still reigniting."
Images from the fire can be seen below: