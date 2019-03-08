Advanced search

Knebworth couple pass within nine days of each other after 55 year marriage

PUBLISHED: 17:19 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 02 May 2019

Monica and Ronald were married for 55 years. Picture: supplied.

Archant

An elderly Knebworth couple have passed away within nine days of each other, one month after celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Ronald, 77, and 72-year-old Monica Klimek met when they were 21 and 16, and married on March 14 1964 at Hitchin Registry Office, while expecting their first child.

Monica was one of 14 children and worked as a cook an The Station pub in Knebworth. Ronald was a bouncer, before working as a tarmaccer. He could often be found at the Knebworth British Legion playing pool.

Ronald suffered with many health conditions throughout his life and sadly died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage on April 7. Monica had been suffering from hepatic encephalopathy and passed away at her home surrounded by family on April 16.

They leave four children, 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, who will remember them very fondly.

