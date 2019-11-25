Community spirit in abundance at Knebworth Christmas lights switch-on
PUBLISHED: 16:34 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 25 November 2019
The Christmas lights switch-on in Knebworth's high street on Friday has raised more than £3,500 for good causes and has officially kick-started the festive season in the village.
Organised by Darren and Megan Gilbert - owners of Mather Marshall Knebworth in London Road - for the fourth year running, more than 400 people attended the event, which included fairground rides, market stalls, live music and even a snow machine.
Darren said: "The beautiful lights are shining bright in the wonderful village of Knebworth and it was another huge success.
"A huge thank you to all who attended and made this special. We estimate we have raised over £3,500 collectively. Thank you to everyone. We're proud to bring the community together." The money raised at this year's switch-on will be donated to Knebworth's Link-up Lunch Club and Digswell Place Riding for the Disabled Association.