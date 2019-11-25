Advanced search

Community spirit in abundance at Knebworth Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 16:34 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 25 November 2019

Who doesn't love a bit of fake snow? Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

Who doesn't love a bit of fake snow? Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

Archant

The Christmas lights switch-on in Knebworth's high street on Friday has raised more than £3,500 for good causes and has officially kick-started the festive season in the village.

Visitors to Friday's event enjoyed live music. Picture: Courtesy of Darren GilbertVisitors to Friday's event enjoyed live music. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

Organised by Darren and Megan Gilbert - owners of Mather Marshall Knebworth in London Road - for the fourth year running, more than 400 people attended the event, which included fairground rides, market stalls, live music and even a snow machine.

Darren said: "The beautiful lights are shining bright in the wonderful village of Knebworth and it was another huge success.

The Christmas lights are twinkling in Knebworth's London Road. Picture: Courtesy of Darren GilbertThe Christmas lights are twinkling in Knebworth's London Road. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

"A huge thank you to all who attended and made this special. We estimate we have raised over £3,500 collectively. Thank you to everyone. We're proud to bring the community together." The money raised at this year's switch-on will be donated to Knebworth's Link-up Lunch Club and Digswell Place Riding for the Disabled Association.

More than 400 people attended the switch-on. Picture: Courtesy of Darren GilbertMore than 400 people attended the switch-on. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

You may also want to watch:

Market stalls provided the opportunity for people to buy some tasty treats. Picture: Courtesy of Darren GilbertMarket stalls provided the opportunity for people to buy some tasty treats. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

Most Read

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Calls for emergency post office in Stevenage Old Town

Councillors heard that an application for a new Old Town facility is under consideration. Picture: Maya Derrick

Closure order granted for Letchworth flat after drug-related behaviour

A Closure Order has been granted by Stevenage Magistrates on a flat in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Men force their way into property in Letchworth

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Fire ‘could have involved numerous historic buildings in Hitchin’

Firefighters from Hitchin, Stevenage and Baldock tackled a fire in Silver Court, Hitchin. Picture: Station commander James Rossano Bull

Most Read

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Calls for emergency post office in Stevenage Old Town

Councillors heard that an application for a new Old Town facility is under consideration. Picture: Maya Derrick

Closure order granted for Letchworth flat after drug-related behaviour

A Closure Order has been granted by Stevenage Magistrates on a flat in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Men force their way into property in Letchworth

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three men forced their way into a property in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Fire ‘could have involved numerous historic buildings in Hitchin’

Firefighters from Hitchin, Stevenage and Baldock tackled a fire in Silver Court, Hitchin. Picture: Station commander James Rossano Bull

Latest from the The Comet

Community spirit in abundance at Knebworth Christmas lights switch-on

Who doesn't love a bit of fake snow? Picture: Courtesy of Darren Gilbert

Closure order granted for Letchworth flat after drug-related behaviour

A Closure Order has been granted by Stevenage Magistrates on a flat in Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage boss Sampson vows to clear his name after FA racism charge

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Garden House Hospice Care to open new charity shop in Stevenage town centre

Garden House Hospice Care is opening its 12th store in Stevenage town centre. Picture: GHHC

County council will overspend by significantly less than £7 million

The council might need to overspend by £7 million. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists