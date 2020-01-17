Advanced search

Knebworth care home residents spread their wings to celebrate the best of British birds

PUBLISHED: 08:28 19 January 2020

Resident Georgie Homes with staff event co-ordinator Gemma Macinnes. Picture: Jon Savage

Resident Georgie Homes with staff event co-ordinator Gemma Macinnes. Picture: Jon Savage

J SAVAGE

Care home residents in Knebworth are celebrating all that British birdlife has to offer this January.

Inspired by the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch - which takes place from January 24 to January 26 - residents at Knebworth Care Home will be taking part in a variety of avian activities, as well as topping up their bird feeders and counting the birds in their garden.

Alongside other Care UK homes across the country, Knebworth will also be inviting falconer Colin Sutherland - from bird rescue charity Wings of Freedom - to take part in birdwatching activities with residents.

You may also want to watch:

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth Care Home, said: "Residents love taking part in nature-themed activities and learning more about the beautiful environment we live in.

"Spending time outdoors and connecting with the nature around us can prove to be beneficial for both the physical and mental wellbeing of older people - particularly those living with dementia.

"While it is a calming, peaceful activity, the distinctive sounds and vibrant colours of the garden are also great for providing sensory stimulation.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Colin, from Wings of Freedom, along to celebrate the best of British birds with us too!"

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Knebworth care home residents spread their wings to celebrate the best of British birds

Resident Georgie Homes with staff event co-ordinator Gemma Macinnes. Picture: Jon Savage

Stevenage set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day – 75 years after liberation of Auschwitz

Stevenage Mayor Simon Speller opened an exhbition of books on the Holocaust, as the council prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Terry Wolfe

Race for Life urges all to enter for Stevenage event

Participants warm up before the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Rapleys LLP

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists