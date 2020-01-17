Knebworth care home residents spread their wings to celebrate the best of British birds

Resident Georgie Homes with staff event co-ordinator Gemma Macinnes. Picture: Jon Savage J SAVAGE

Care home residents in Knebworth are celebrating all that British birdlife has to offer this January.

Inspired by the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch - which takes place from January 24 to January 26 - residents at Knebworth Care Home will be taking part in a variety of avian activities, as well as topping up their bird feeders and counting the birds in their garden.

Alongside other Care UK homes across the country, Knebworth will also be inviting falconer Colin Sutherland - from bird rescue charity Wings of Freedom - to take part in birdwatching activities with residents.

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth Care Home, said: "Residents love taking part in nature-themed activities and learning more about the beautiful environment we live in.

"Spending time outdoors and connecting with the nature around us can prove to be beneficial for both the physical and mental wellbeing of older people - particularly those living with dementia.

"While it is a calming, peaceful activity, the distinctive sounds and vibrant colours of the garden are also great for providing sensory stimulation.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Colin, from Wings of Freedom, along to celebrate the best of British birds with us too!"