Free dementia awareness event at Knebworth care home

A Knebworth care home is holding a free community event in aid of families caring for those living with dementia.

Knebworth Care Home in London Road will open its doors for the dementia awareness event on Thursday, September 19, from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors will be taught about what it is like to live with disease and given tips on how to overcome communication barriers.

Home manager Vera Moreira-Henocq said: "We strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those looking after a loved one living with dementia.

"The aim of the event is to help people discover positive approaches to caring for loved ones and to support them to lead independent and fulfilled lives.

"We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance."

For more information call Paula Brown on 01438 894396, or email paula.brown@careuk.com.