Care home celebrating after almost all staff and residents receive COVID-19 jabs

Published: 1:47 PM January 28, 2021

'Almost all' of the staff and residents at Knebworth Care Home have received a COVID-19 vaccination. - Credit: Fraser Parry

A care home in Knebworth is celebrating after it says "almost all" of its staff and residents have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

With the support of Bedwell Medical Centre, Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice and Herts Community NHS Trust, the vast majority of residents and team members at Knebworth Care Home have been given their first COVID-19 jab.

One of the first in the queue for the vaccination was 90-year-old Dorothy Gregory, who said: “I am so pleased to have received the vaccine. I feel much safer and I am so glad I was part of the programme."

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth Care Home, added: “We are so pleased that residents in our home have had the vaccination. I would like to offer my thanks to the NHS teams, they were incredibly efficient, friendly, and made sure everything went smoothly, which was much appreciated.

“This is the first step towards getting back to normal, and we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the year. We’re looking forward to receiving our second dose of the vaccine as soon as we’re able.”

Care UK staff will continue to follow stringent infection control measures including: deep cleaning, regular testing, the use of masks and other PPE, social distancing, air purifiers and temperature checks to keep everyone safe.

Almost 100 of Hertfordshire's care homes have received the vaccine so far.

A spokesperson from the East North Herts NHS clinical commissioning group said: “It is our top priority to vaccinate care home residents and the staff who look after them as soon as supplies of suitable vaccines become available."