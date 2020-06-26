Advanced search

Knebworth Care Home shares message of thanks after coronavirus support

PUBLISHED: 11:52 27 June 2020

Knebworth Care Home has thanked the community for their coronavirus support. Picture: Fraser Parry.

© FRASER PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Knebworth Care Home has shared a public message of thanks to all of the community who has helped them get through the coronavirus crisis.

Individuals and organisations have pulled together to support the older members of the community, from volunteering, to delivering messages and artwork to brighten everyone’s day. Residents at the care home London Road have been overwhelmed by the kind gestures of local people.

Knebworth Care Home has been inundated with support, receiving letters and drawings from local children, as well as a donation of blank mugs from Potstop Knebworth for an afternoon of pottery painting.

Staff members have also been treated to tokens of appreciation from Morrison’s and Waitrose branches, and were given handmade laundry bags on behalf of Woolmer Green NHS.

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth, said: “We want to thank everyone in Knebworth for their continued kindness throughout this challenging time.

“Here at Knebworth, we play an active role in our community, and it’s been overwhelming to see how many people have reached out to support us in the last couple of months.

“Both residents and team members are looking forward to welcoming back local people into Knebworth to say thank you when we are able.”

