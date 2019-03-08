Knebworth care home celebrates Big Draw Festival inspired by Remembrance Day

Care UK Knebworth took part in the Big Draw Festival with the help of local artist Marilyn Comparetto and children from Knebworth primary school. Picture: Lucy Taylor Lucy Taylor Photography

Knebworth residents, young and old, came together to celebrate the 2019 Big Draw Festival last month.

Care UK's Knebworth home welcomed local pupils to create works of art inspired by Remembrance Day.

Knebworth school pupils partnered with residents to paint poppies for a collaborative piece of artwork in memory of the armistice.

Residents also took part in a painting workshop, led by local artist Marilyn Comparetto.

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth, said: "Drawing is an accessible activity that people of all ages can enjoy together, so we were delighted to welcome pupils from Knebworth School to join us for the occasion.

"Art, combined with intergenerational relationships, has proven benefits for older people, by offering the chance to tap into happy memories and an alternative way to communicate emotions and thoughts.

"Everyone had a wonderful day, and we can't wait to display our masterpieces in the home!"

Launched in 2000 as part of the 'Campaign for Drawing', The Big Draw Festival promotes drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention. This year's theme - 'Drawn to Life' - celebrates the benefits of creative activities on health and wellbeing.