Knebworth care home has pencils at the ready ahead of Big Draw Festival

PUBLISHED: 08:22 13 October 2019

Residents at Care UK Knebworth gear up for The Big Draw 2019. Picture: Will Dennehy Photography

Residents at Care UK Knebworth gear up for The Big Draw 2019. Picture: Will Dennehy Photography

Care home residents in Knebworth have their pencils at the ready ahead of the 2019 Big Draw Festival.

Preparations are underway at Care UK's Knebworth Home, on London Road, for the world's largest drawing festival this October.

Residents and team members will be taking part in a range of creative activities - and will host a visit from local artist Marilyn Comparetto.

Care UK are hosting Big Draw events in over 60 of their care homes this year, as the festival celebrates the benefits of creativity on health and wellbeing.

Residents will also team up with Knebworth school pupils to create a canvas inspired by the Second World War.

Vera Moreira-Henocq, home manager at Knebworth, said: "Arts are already a vital part of life here at Knebworth. Many residents have a keen interest in creative activities, and The Big Draw provides us with the perfect opportunity to invite Knebworth School to the home so we can all learn from each other and share drawing tips."

