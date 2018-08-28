Knebworth Blues Cricket Club celebrates 50th anniversary with awards dinner
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 January 2019
Archant
A Knebworth cricket club have celebrated their 50th anniversary with players past and present turning out for their annual awards ceremony.
The club was known as Hitchin Constituency Young Conservatives Cricket Club when it formed in 1969, with current chair Keith Lander, 71, among its founding members.
Speaking to this newspaper about his fond memories, he said: “We started as Hitchin Constituency Young Conservatives Cricket Club and back in 1969 there was nothing to do on a Sunday when the pubs closed at 2pm, so we played cricket till they opened again at 7pm.
“If the game was over early we played a ‘beer match’ of 20 overs a side to fill in the time.
“I remember the first game, it was on Hampstead Heath against a team from North London. We were all out for 34.
“Then Knebworth Parish Council offered use of the cricket pitch on Knebworth Recreation Ground. It became our home ground for 30 years and we started to get regular fixtures against surrounding villages, such as Kimpton, Preston, Pirton and Codicote – and the team grew from strength to strength.”
To honour that first game, an anniversary match will be played on August 11, almost 50 years to the day of their first outing.
Explaining how the club came to be known as Knebworth Blues, Letchworth-native Keith said: “We morphed into Knebworth Blues as we got older and constituency boundaries changed.
“In 2014 we moved to Hitchin CC’s ground at Lucas Lane and today we are based at Fairfield Park.
“We play most Sundays through the season and still play the same villages – and many more beside.”
At the dinner and ceremony, president Brian Durham handed out the awards to last season’s players.
David Baker picked up the best batsman, while Roger Hickman did the double – winning best bowler and player of the year.
Roy Boon won the Shanks Trophy for excellent fielding while Dave Saunders was named the clubman of the year.
To find out more about Knebworth Blues Cricket Club visit kbcc.play-cricket.com or email Keith via keithlander@btopenworld.com.