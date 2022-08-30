Kitchen gutted during house fire in Hitchin

A kitchen has sustained damage during a house fire in Hitchin - Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A kitchen has been gutted by a blaze at a house in Hitchin.

The fire broke out at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 23 at a property in Gosling Avenue.

When the blaze was discovered, residents at the house closed the door to the kitchen to prevent the fire from spreading.

Emergency services said closing the door prevented the fire from spreading and protected the rest of the house from damage.

One crew from Hitchin Fire Station went to the scene.

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said closing the doors to the kitchen helped contain the blaze - Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

No injuries were reported, and the cause is listed as accidental.

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, August 23 to reports of a house fire in Gosling Avenue, Hitchin.

"A fire engine from Hitchin was sent to the scene, where the crew found a fire in a ground floor kitchen.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had fortunately been contained within the kitchen by the residents closing the internal door.

"Nobody was hurt and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."