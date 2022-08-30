Kitchen gutted during house fire in Hitchin
- Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
A kitchen has been gutted by a blaze at a house in Hitchin.
The fire broke out at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 23 at a property in Gosling Avenue.
When the blaze was discovered, residents at the house closed the door to the kitchen to prevent the fire from spreading.
Emergency services said closing the door prevented the fire from spreading and protected the rest of the house from damage.
One crew from Hitchin Fire Station went to the scene.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is listed as accidental.
A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, August 23 to reports of a house fire in Gosling Avenue, Hitchin.
Most Read
- 1 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 2 'Man with gun' threatened staff and took cash from Post Office near Hitchin
- 3 Kitchen gutted during house fire in Hitchin
- 4 Construction on 250 new homes near Stevenage to begin in autumn
- 5 'Reset week' as Lister Hospital 'unable to deliver comprehensive care' due to pressure
- 6 13-year-old boy missing from Letchworth
- 7 North Herts August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection day changes
- 8 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
- 9 Thameslink set for train timetable shake-up in September
- 10 16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland
"A fire engine from Hitchin was sent to the scene, where the crew found a fire in a ground floor kitchen.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had fortunately been contained within the kitchen by the residents closing the internal door.
"Nobody was hurt and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."