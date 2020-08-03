Kimpton pet charity urges people to support fundraising appeal for sick animals
PUBLISHED: 09:33 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 03 August 2020
Pet charity Blue Cross, which has a rehoming centre in Kimpton, has launched its annual Paws for Tea campaign and is calling on animal lovers to help raise money for animals in need.
The charity has been caring for sick, injured and homeless animals for more than 120 years.
Kellie Brooks, Kimpton’s Blue Cross centre manager, said: “It’s the paw-fect opportunity to come together with loved ones and friends wherever they are in the country and raise money for pets in need.
“You can enjoy a slice of cake and a cuppa or even a glass of fizz whilst having a great time catching up in the safety and comfort of your own garden or home.”
For a free fundraising pack, full of ideas and recipes for hosting a tea party, visit bluecross.org.uk/paws-tea or call 0300 790 9903.
The Kimpton rehoming centre is currently undergoing a rebuild. To donate towards the cost, visit bluecross.org.uk/hertsappeal
