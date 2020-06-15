Work begins on rebuilding Kimpton pet rehoming centre despite financial challenge

Kellie Brooks, centre manager at Kimpton's Blue Cross, and Kelly Grellier, director of rehoming at Blue Cross, break ground at the Hertfordshire site. Picture: courtesy of Sam Murray Archant

The rebuilding of a pet charity’s rehoming centre has begun, despite financial struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breaking ground at Blue Cross in Kimpton began on Monday, despite the charity still needing to find £500,000 of the £3 million build cost and forecasting a reduction of up to 25 per cent in donations this year due to COVID-19.

The new site will include a refurbishment of the current kennel buildings to provide each dog with its own spacious kennel and attached outdoor run, as currently the kennels do not have direct access to outdoor space.

New catteries will be built to provide 16 spacious pens for cats ready for rehoming, and a dedicated kitten unit with pens for pregnant mums and litters of kittens away from other cats, as well as a separate cat admission area to reduce stress and potential spread of infection.

Plans for the site also include a larger reception area, and a quiet area away from the main reception to support people forced to give up their pet.

You may also want to watch:

Kellie Brooks, centre manager at Blue Cross in Kimpton, said: “Our rehoming centre has been helping pets for more than 70 years. It is desperate for a facelift and to be modernised to keep up with animal welfare standards.

“Despite the struggles and challenges coronavirus has brought to us all, we are still dedicated to helping as many pets as possible.

“Once the centre is finished, we’ll be able to make such a difference to the pets and people who desperately need our help.

“The Blue Cross site is a lifeline for many people struggling to care for their beloved pets by providing much-needed advice, comfort or a new home for their pet when they have nowhere else to turn, as well as being a crucial temporary home for the pets who come into our care injured or sick via our London animal hospital.

“We can’t wait to get back up and running and are looking forward to helping pets on their journey to loving new homes.”

Works are set to take about a year. While the site is closed, Blue Cross is running a rehoming service called Home Direct, which places pets straight into their new home from their old home. For more information or to rehome a pet visit bluecross.org.uk

To donate towards the rebuild, visit bluecross.org.uk/hertsappeal