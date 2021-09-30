Man pleads guilty to possession of zombie knife

Published: 3:43 PM September 30, 2021

Kierson Price has been fined after pleading guilty to being in possession of a zombie knife - Credit: Herts police

A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of a zombie knife while at a property in St Ippolyts last month.

Kierson Price, of St Johns Close in Luton, was arrested following a wanted appeal issued by Herts police earlier this month.

He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday, where pleaded guilty to having possessed in private the weapon, to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 applied - namely a zombie knife.

He was fined £200, and ordered to pay £34 towards victims services, and £85 in court costs - totalling £319.

An order made under Section 143 of the Powers of Criminal Courts Act means that Price will be deprived use of the knife.

Price's guilty plea was taken into consideration by chairman of the bench, Magistrate Keith Duncan, when imposing sentence.

Zombie knives often have curved, serrated blades. A ban on them was put in place in 2016 in England and Wales.