Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum's death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark. Archant

A 16-year-old girl and her autistic brother are appealing for help to stay in their family home in Stevenage following the death of their mum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark. Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Kerren Clark and her brother Andrew, 15, have watched their mum Kerry battle cervical cancer for the past four years.

Kerry, who single-handedly cared for her children, sadly died last Wednesday, leaving Kerren and Andrew facing an uncertain future. She was only 43.

Kerren said: "When she was diagnosed she was told it was likely to be terminal. They put her on chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, giving her as much of each as her body could take.

"The cancer was destroyed and she survived, to the great surprise of doctors. However, the intense treatment left her with long-term kidney, bladder and bowel issues, as well as near constant agony in her bones and muscles. She became a shell of who she was and most pain medication did nothing to ease it." The week before she died, Kerry was told she had lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - and had up to a year to live, but she died days later.

Kerren with her brother Andrew and mum Kerry. Picture: Kerren Clark. Kerren with her brother Andrew and mum Kerry. Picture: Kerren Clark.

You may also want to watch:

Kerren said: "My brother and I didn't get to say goodbye. Our family is devastated. My brother is autistic and my mum was his rock. My nan and grandad, who have been caring for us, are absolutely broken. They have to bury their daughter."

Kerren and Andrew are also worried they may not be able to stay in their family home. Kerren said: "Nobody in our family has the money to pay the mortgage off, which currently sits at around £100,000, and without drastic action the mortgage company is likely to repossess goods or enforce legal action.

"We're doing what we can to raise money, but we're so scared about what the future holds."

Kerren's family also plans to raise money for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice, where Kerry received care. Kerren said: "Staff were kind, compassionate and made sure she was comfortable. Our family would love to give back to them when our worries are behind us."

She concluded: "The last four years of my mum's life were hell, but she was the strongest and kindest woman I've ever known. She never wanted to leave our family in this position. Please, if you can, donate a small amount. This is a lot to ask of strangers, but my family and I may be running out of options."

To donate, visit gofundme.com/please-help-our-family-after-the-loss-of-my-mum.