The leader of the opposition, Labour's Sir Kier Starmer, visited Stevenage today (March 21). - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of the opposition, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer, visited Stevenage today (Monday March 21).

He was there to speak with business owners and elderly residents about their political concerns.

During the visit, Starmer made multiple statements in his conversations with locals, including that it should be illegal to smack children in the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to local butchers about the finances of small businesses in the UK. - Credit: PA

The former lawyer affirmed that he would like to see the 'smacking ban' in Wales, implemented today, extended across the UK.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meeting with pensioners in Stevenage about the rising cost of living. - Credit: PA

Scotland had previously outlawed the smacking of children in November 2020.

Starmer also spoke with pensioners about the rising cost of living, and what Labour would do to rectify the situation, should they be given the chance.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visits a hair salon in Stevenage. - Credit: PA

The Labour leader said in a post on Twitter: "I’ve been in Stevenage this morning meeting pensioners.

"Everyone I spoke to was worried about the increasing cost of living.

Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) and council leader Sharon Taylor (centre) in Stevenage to talk about the rising cost of living. - Credit: PA

"Labour would take action to save people up to £600 on their energy bills - with a one-off windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits."