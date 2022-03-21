The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer pictured on visit to Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:03 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 5:19 PM March 21, 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) and council leader Shar

The leader of the opposition, Labour's Sir Kier Starmer, visited Stevenage today (March 21). - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of the opposition, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer, visited Stevenage today (Monday March 21).

He was there to speak with business owners and elderly residents about their political concerns.

During the visit, Starmer made multiple statements in his conversations with locals, including that it should be illegal to smack children in the UK.

Keir Starmer smiling at the camera, with a butcher in the background.

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to local butchers about the finances of small businesses in the UK. - Credit: PA

The former lawyer affirmed that he would like to see the 'smacking ban' in Wales, implemented today, extended across the UK.

Keir Starmer drinking a cup of coffee with pensioners.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meeting with pensioners in Stevenage about the rising cost of living. - Credit: PA

Scotland had previously outlawed the smacking of children in November 2020.

Starmer also spoke with pensioners about the rising cost of living, and what Labour would do to rectify the situation, should they be given the chance.

Sir Keir Starmer visits a hair salon in Stevenage, speaking with a customer.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visits a hair salon in Stevenage. - Credit: PA

The Labour leader said in a post on Twitter: "I’ve been in Stevenage this morning meeting pensioners.

Most Read

  1. 1 Section of A602 Stevenage town centre road to close for 10 days
  2. 2 ‘World’s most luxurious train’ to pass through Hitchin and Stevenage
  3. 3 Poundland site earmarked for multi-million pound enterprise centre
  1. 4 COVID cases at Stevenage force postponement of Mansfield Town trip
  2. 5 Biggleswade Town manager Robbie O'Keefe signs three with Stevenage links
  3. 6 7 best places to get a fry-up in Hertfordshire, according to Tripadvisor
  4. 7 Macaulay Brown touched woman in her sleep before carrying out rape
  5. 8 Boy, 16, in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Stevenage
  6. 9 Major railway disruption planned throughout Hertfordshire this Easter
  7. 10 25 arrested in Hertfordshire week of action targeting county lines gangs

"Everyone I spoke to was worried about the increasing cost of living.

Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and council leader Sharon Taylor walk on Stevenage high street.

Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) and council leader Sharon Taylor (centre) in Stevenage to talk about the rising cost of living. - Credit: PA

"Labour would take action to save people up to £600 on their energy bills - with a one-off windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits."

Stevenage Borough Council
Keir Starmer
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Sir Lewis Hamilton with his mother Carmen Lockhart after receiving his knighthood

Motorsport

Stevenage Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton to change his name

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Michael Dixon of Stevenage used a sledgehammer to smash his way into his ex's Wisbech home

Cambs Live News

Man smashed into ex-partner’s home and went on rampage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A drawing shows how the Forum development will look

Planning and Development

Plans for more than 200 flats on former Staples site approved

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Hitchin Boys' School captain Reece Cairns shows off the U15 Schools Vase trophy.

Rugby Union

'Amazing' victory on a mind-blowing day for Hitchin Boys' School

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon