Keep your entries coming for Comet Community Awards 2019

The Comet Community Awards is in its 15th year.

It may only have been a week since the official launch of the Comet Community Awards 2019, but entries are already coming in thick and fast from readers.

The launch of the 2019 Comet Community Awards at the Cromwell Hotel.

The awards – in its 15th year – is all about celebrating the many heroes in our midst, and giving them the recognition they deserve.

So far the Service to the Community category, sponsored by Letchworth-based Redwood Bank, has proved the most popular – but with 12 different awards to be handed out there is a suitable category for everyone.

So if you know a Young Achiever (sponsored by Letchworth’s Altro Ltd), a worthy Role Model of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers Stevenage) or a potential Carer of the Year (sponsored by Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin) please send in your nominations.

Our judges will be meeting in April to decide the finalists and only have the entry to go on – so the more information you can provide about your nominee the better. Those on the shortlist will then be invited to a special ceremony on May 16, when our 12 winners will be revealed.

Our sponsors for the Comet Community Awards 2019.

Earlier this month sponsors for the various categories met for a launch event at Hotel Cromwell in Stevenage Old Town, where they spoke about why they wanted to be involved in our awards.

B&M Care, sponsor of the Nurse/Care Worker of the Year category, has now added its thoughts.

“Caring comes from the heart and at B&M’s Milford Lodge Care Home in Hitchin we recognise great care when we see it,” said a Milford Lodge spokeswoman.

“We are honoured to be sponsoring the Nurse/Care Worker of the Year category of behalf of our company B&M Care who have been delivering expert, professional care for older people for more than 40 years.”

If you would like to nominate someone for one of our 12 categories – Charity Champions (sponsored by A-Top Property Lettings), Nurse/Care Worker of the Year, Good Neighbour Award (sponsored by Arriva), Service to the Community, Lifetime Achievement, Carer of the Year, Teacher of the Year (sponsored by Airbus), Valiant Volunteer (sponsored by Herts County County ‘Foster With Us’), Young Achiever, Great and Green, Parent in a Million and Role Model of the Year – visit our dedicated website, cometcommunityawards.co.uk.