Pub landlords turn Mystery Inc on hospice rally to Nice

PUBLISHED: 12:30 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 03 September 2019
Two pub landlords have raised £2,000 for Keech Cottage Hospice with a wacky rally which saw them drive their Scooby Doo Mystery Machine to Nice in France.
John Goodhew, who runs The Admiral in Clifton, and manager of The Cock in Baldock Devon Gardner took part in a nutty to Nice wacky rally after converting a Vauxhall Cavalier - which they bought especially for £350 - into a version of Mystery Inc's vehicle.
John said: "We wanted to put something back into the local community by undertaking something fun and challenging and raising money via sponsorship.
"We decided to raise some money for Keech Hospice as it is a great local charity which has great facilities and strives to provide for the needs of terminally ill children and their families.
"We both have our own children and believe that Keech must be supported so that its hard working team of staff are there for everyone in the future, should you need them.
"We are delighted that customers at both of our pubs and the people of Baldock and Clifton sponsored our challenge after viewing the rally car at the Admiral Beer Festival, The Cock Beer Festival and Baldock Beer Festival.
"Thank you to Mikey and Lucy our pub managers for holding the fort while we did the challenge, and corporate sponsors Club 85 in Hitchin, Greene King, Keineken UK and Abery Motor Centre in Arlesey."
The pair donned their fancy dress and travelled from Bedfordshire to France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, over the Alps to Switzerland, Italy and into the final destination of Nice, in France.
Their journey was not all smooth sailing, as John explained: "We used a fair bit of oil and coollant and had two tyre changes - one in the dark - after blow outs.
"We had to purchase the tyres while in our fancy dress - we both wore dresses - in France. "There was also the joy of having the bump start the car on the side of the motorway, also in the dark.
"However, the car did an impressive 115mph on the German autobahn."