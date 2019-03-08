Pub landlords turn Mystery Inc on hospice rally to Nice

Two pub landlords have raised £2,000 for Keech Cottage Hospice with a wacky rally which saw them drive their Scooby Doo Mystery Machine to Nice in France.

John Goodhew and Devon Gardner were met with a number of obstables on their journey, including having to buy new tyres. Picture: John Goodhew John Goodhew and Devon Gardner were met with a number of obstables on their journey, including having to buy new tyres. Picture: John Goodhew

John Goodhew, who runs The Admiral in Clifton, and manager of The Cock in Baldock Devon Gardner took part in a nutty to Nice wacky rally after converting a Vauxhall Cavalier - which they bought especially for £350 - into a version of Mystery Inc's vehicle.

John said: "We wanted to put something back into the local community by undertaking something fun and challenging and raising money via sponsorship.

The pair surpassed 100mph at the German autobahn en route to Nice. Picture: Devon Gardner The pair surpassed 100mph at the German autobahn en route to Nice. Picture: Devon Gardner

"We decided to raise some money for Keech Hospice as it is a great local charity which has great facilities and strives to provide for the needs of terminally ill children and their families.

"We both have our own children and believe that Keech must be supported so that its hard working team of staff are there for everyone in the future, should you need them.

Baldock and Clifton landlords drove all the way to Nice in France in aid of Keech Cottage Hospice. Picture: Courtesy of John Goodhew Baldock and Clifton landlords drove all the way to Nice in France in aid of Keech Cottage Hospice. Picture: Courtesy of John Goodhew

"We are delighted that customers at both of our pubs and the people of Baldock and Clifton sponsored our challenge after viewing the rally car at the Admiral Beer Festival, The Cock Beer Festival and Baldock Beer Festival.

John Goodhew and Devon Gardner drove to Nice in their Vauxhall Cavalier kitted out as the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. Picture: Devon Gardner John Goodhew and Devon Gardner drove to Nice in their Vauxhall Cavalier kitted out as the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. Picture: Devon Gardner

"Thank you to Mikey and Lucy our pub managers for holding the fort while we did the challenge, and corporate sponsors Club 85 in Hitchin, Greene King, Keineken UK and Abery Motor Centre in Arlesey."

The pair donned their fancy dress and travelled from Bedfordshire to France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, over the Alps to Switzerland, Italy and into the final destination of Nice, in France.

Their journey was not all smooth sailing, as John explained: "We used a fair bit of oil and coollant and had two tyre changes - one in the dark - after blow outs.

"We had to purchase the tyres while in our fancy dress - we both wore dresses - in France. "There was also the joy of having the bump start the car on the side of the motorway, also in the dark.

"However, the car did an impressive 115mph on the German autobahn."