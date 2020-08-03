Advanced search

New food ‘experience’ combining Indian and British cuisine coming to Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 August 2020

KaurSon's Delhi will be launching in Hitchin on Saturday, offering a British twist to traditional Indian cuisine. Picture: Gary Henderson

KaurSon's Delhi will be launching in Hitchin on Saturday, offering a British twist to traditional Indian cuisine. Picture: Gary Henderson

Two Hitchin neighbours and food enthusiasts will launch an exciting new venture this weekend, that they say will provide “Indian cuisine with a British twist”.

Neighbours Gary and Vicky may come from different cultures, but the pair have joined forces to create KaurSon’s Delhi – a mobile food experience for veggies, vegans and everyone else, that combines both British and Indian foods.

Vicky was born and bred in Hitchin, but her parents are from the Punjab region of India – which she says inspired her passion for cooking authentic, Punjabi food.

A conversation over their back fences one evening turned into a plan to mix traditional Punjabi food with hints of British cuisine.

Gary said: “We recognised our community lacked variety, especially for vegans and vegetarians, so we embraced this with plenty of research and experimenting.

“We pride ourselves in the uniqueness and freshness of our food as it is all homemade and cooked to order.”

Their mobile kitchen, which is actually a converted horse box, will pull up alongside the River Hiz on Hitchin’s market every Saturday at 10am from August, 8.

There will be limited seating available and takeaway options will be available.

Find out more information by searching Kaurson’s Delhi on Facebook and Instagram.

Topic Tags:

