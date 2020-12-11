Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Mother who called transgender woman a ‘pig in a wig’ wins appeal case

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 5:12 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 5:28 PM December 15, 2020
Stephanie Hayden, pictured, was described as a "pig in a wig" during a Twitter row with Kate Scottow

Stephanie Hayden, pictured, was described as a "pig in a wig" during a Twitter row with Kate Scottow - who saw her earlier conviction at St Albans Magistrates' Court overturned at an appeal. Picture: Archant/Twitter - Credit: Archant

A mother from Pirton who called a transgender woman a “pig in a wig” during a row on social media saw her earlier conviction quashed by an appeal court this week.

Kate Scottow, 39, was found guilty of persistently making use of a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience and anxiety to Stephanie Hayden, following a two day trial at St Albans Magistrates’ Court in February.

The court made her the subject of a two year conditional discharge and fined her £1,000.

But Mrs Scottow saw this conviction overturned at a divisional court hearing on Thursday, December 10. A member of Mrs Scottow’s defence counsel said the reasons for overturning the conviction were “reserved”.

Two years ago, Mrs Scottow had been arrested following complaints from Ms Hayden, who argued that she had received tweets from Mrs Scottow referring to her as ‘he or him’ and a ‘pig in a wig’.

Ms Hayden had initially started civil proceedings against the defendant, but reached an agreement where there would be no contact made between the two over social media.

Protestors had appeared outside St Albans Magistrates’ Court in February, armed with banners and purple, green and white scarves – colours reflecting the Suffragettes.

They chanted “Pig in a wig” and “He is a man – go on prosecute me”, alongside holding up banners that read: “We love free speech.”

Following her successful appeal, Mrs Scottow took to Twitter to celebrate and described her defence counsel Diana Wilson as “an absolute star... who saved my arse.”

She tweeted yesterday: “Today was my appeal. I no longer have a conviction!

“Comments will be released later this month or early next year. BUT I’M FREE.”

Responding online, Ms Hayden said: “I understand Katherine Scottow was successful with her appeal by way of case started.

“I cannot comment further as I have no idea why the conviction was quashed. Once reasons are available I will comment further.

“Whilst I am disappointed with the High Court’s decision I nevertheless congratulate Mrs Scottow and wish both her family and her best wishes. Time now to draw a line.”

